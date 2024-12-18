USD/ILS Analysis Today -18/12: Support Tested (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Trading in the USD/ILS seems to have found a target via sellers early this week which seem to fixated on the 3.58000 vicinity, this as institutions have grown more tranquil and optimistic.



The 3.58000 target for the USD/ILS has emerged as a significant support level early this week, the mark has come into view on Monday and Tuesday.

Early trading this morning has the USD/ILS around the 3.58300 ratio with quick fluctuations being displayed. Volumes in the USD/ILS do not match the top tier pairs against the USD, so traders must take into consideration spreads between bids and asks can sometimes be wide, making entry price orders necessary when speculating on the currency pair.

The ability of the USD/ILS to remain mostly below the 3.60000 level since the end of the first week in December is a sign financial houses are leaning into their notions that bearish activity in the USD/ILS is still predominate. The Middle East conflict in many capacities is still ongoing, but the sense that Israel is in a more comfortable position regarding outlook is widespread and this is being reflected by the outlooks of large traders/ILS Outliers and Speculative Positions

Because of the relatively low volume of the USD/ILS traders must keep in mind that sudden spikes do tend to be demonstrated in the currency pair, sometimes causing higher or lower outliers that are seen on technical charts. This fast surges in price action in the USD/ILS requires the need for stop losses to protect against the sudden values, or deep pockets which allow a retail trader to maintain their positions without getting knocked out of a trade.

However the past month of trading in the USD/ILS has shown a legitimate bearish trend. The Israeli Shekel has been one of the strongest global currencies against the USD since the first week of October. The USD/ILS was trading near the 3.83000 realm on the 4th of October. Even as the Bank of Israel has said publicly they are not going to lower their interest rate, the USD/ILS has been selling off. Speculators who have been aiming for lower prices when perceived resistance is touched may be finding solid results.

The U.S Federal Reserve will likely reduce their interest rate today by 0.25, but this has been factored into the USD/ILS already.

Fed rhetoric via its FOMC Statement will be the key factor in the USD/ILS later today and the Fed may sound rather cautious.

Traders should be prepared for wider spreads of bids and asks later today, which will result in technical choppiness. If the USD/ILS can sustain values below the 3.59000 ratio today and into tomorrow it may mean financial institutions believe there are lower depths to be explored by the currency pair.

The USD/ILS has not been correlating to many other major currencies teamed against the USD, this is because Israel is emerging from a war sentiment footing that many financial institutions have practiced since October of 2023. The ability of the USD/ILS to create solid bearish mobility and an incremental lowering of resistance levels is important.USD/ILS Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 3.58680

Current Support: 3.58150

High Target: 3.60700

Low Target: 3.57550

