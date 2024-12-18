Onepointone And Willo's Vertically Farmed Produce Achieves Organic Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AVONDALE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePointOne (OPO), a leader in advanced indoor vertical farming, has achieved organic certification for its Arizona-based farm. This milestone confirms that OPO's innovative farming process meets strict organic standards, ensuring its produce is truly organic. Willo, OPO's consumer-facing brand, now becomes one of the very few hydroponic vertical farming brands in the United States to offer certified organic produce.

Continue Reading

Willo, powered by OnePointOne's indoor vertical farming technology, announces that its produce is now Certified Organic.

Willo's vertically farmed produce is now certified organic

Post thi





"Willo exists to provide clean, safe, and highly nutritious food to our customers. Organic certification is evidence of this commitment to do the right thing by our customers and the environment," said Sam Bertram, CEO and co-founder of both OnePointOne and Willo. "We will not stop until Willo's organic produce is within reach of every American, making for a happier, healthier country."

Willo's organic produce is grown in vertical farms designed and built by OnePointOne. State-of-the-art LED lights, robots, and data analytics come together to perfect the organic plant production process. Sam explains, "Growing indoors means plants are protected from pests, diseases, and a changing climate, ensuring our customers eat only the most nutritious, tastiest produce year-round."

Achieving organic certification through Where Food Comes From Organic, Inc. is not just a label-it's a guarantee of quality, transparency, and trust. While Willo always avoided pesticides, herbicides, and GMOs, achieving organic certification assures consumers that Willo's produce is grown in alignment with the highest standards of environmental stewardship and consumer health. This recognition solidifies OnePointOne and Willo's roles as leaders in the vertical farming movement, providing produce that is not only sustainable but also genuinely organic.

For more information about our technology, visit . For more information about Willo organic produce, visit .

Media Contact: Anna-Kate BultemaVP of [email protected]

OnePointOne is revolutionizing agriculture with its proprietary Opollo® vertical farming technology, focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and scalability. Through Willo, OnePointOne provides consumers with fresh, organic produce grown in hyper-controlled environments, ensuring quality and consistency.

SOURCE OnePointOne Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED