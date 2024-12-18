EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Amprion GmbH successfully completes €850 million capital increase

Dortmund, Wednesday, 18. December 2024



Amprion GmbH successfully completes

€850 million capital increase

As planned, the transmission system operator Amprion GmbH ('Amprion') received additional equity capital totalling €850

million from its existing shareholders. All existing shareholders participated in this transaction on a pro-rata basis to their stakes.



The equity injection strengthens Amprion's solid financing as planned and serves to implement the rapidly growing investments in the electricity grid. It is fully in line with the transmission system operator's long-term plans.



Amprion is pursuing an ambitious investment programme to implement the energy transition in Germany. The key prerequisites for this growth are a further development of the regulatory framework and a market-driven return on capital in the coming years.



“The smooth and long-planned equity increase once again demonstrates the trust our long-standing shareholders have placed in Amprion and our business plan over the years,” says Peter Rüth, CFO of Amprion.“The equity injections are in line with our joint long-term agreement and enable us to press ahead with our ambitious investment plans to expand the transmission grid. We are in close dialogue with the regulator to create the conditions that will enable us to continue to compete for capital on an international scale in the future as well.”

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. More than 2,700 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.









