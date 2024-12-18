Flexify Partners With Impossible Cloud To Offer Free Data Migration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Purchase a 25 TB Reserved Capacity Plan at Impossible Cloud and get free data migration with Flexify

Thanks to the new Flexify partnership, businesses ordering 25 TB from Impossible Cloud can migrate their data for free leveraging Flexify's migration platform.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flexify, a global leader in multi-cloud storage and migration, has announced a new partnership with Impossible Cloud , bringing free, fast, and secure data migration to businesses. This time-limited offer is available to companies purchasing 25 TB or more of reserved cloud storage from Impossible Cloud for one year.

The partnership is designed to simplify cloud migration, making it easier for organizations to transition to innovative cloud storage solutions while avoiding the costs and complexity typically associated with data migration.

As cloud storage becomes increasingly commoditized, more businesses are moving away from traditional providers like AWS, Azure, and GCP. Companies are seeking alternatives that offer lower costs, greater flexibility, and enhanced data security.

Flexify and Impossible Cloud are leading the charge, giving organizations the tools they need to break free from vendor lock-in and embrace next-generation cloud solutions.

Flexify's advanced technology ensures a smooth and efficient migration experience. Key features include:

.Reliability: Verifies data integrity at every step of the process.

.Secure Data Transfers: Encrypts data and bypasses the public internet for most migrations.

.Ultra-Fast Transfers: Capable of moving up to 1,000 TB per day.

.Cost Efficiency: Avoids costly egress fees associated with major cloud providers.

.Ease of Use: Provides a simple web interface and expert support throughout the migration process.

Migrating to Impossible Cloud brings a number of benefits to data owners:

.GDPR Compliance: Data stored in ISO-certified European data centers.

.Advanced Security: Multi-factor authentication, object lock, encryption, and data immutability.

.Best-in-class service: Providing flexible, transparent pricing, no hidden fees, tailored service options, and local support.

.Transparent Pricing: Delivers up to 80% savings on storage costs with no hidden fees.

This free migration offer is available now for a limited time. Businesses looking to optimize their cloud storage can contact Flexify to learn more and take the first step toward transforming their data storage strategies.

________________________________________

About Flexify:

Flexify is a pioneer in multi-cloud storage and migration, offering data owners seamless, fast, and cost-effective solutions to manage and move their data across leading cloud providers.

About Impossible Cloud:

Impossible Cloud provides decentralized, enterprise-grade cloud storage solution that combines cutting-edge technology with robust security and affordability, helping businesses meet their evolving needs.

