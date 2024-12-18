Forecasting The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth At 4.12% CAGR Till 2030, Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ophthalmic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Devices Forecast - 2030 report provides the current and forecast market outlook, challenges, market drivers and barriers.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The demand for ophthalmic devices is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of myopia and the growing elderly population, which has led to a rise in ocular diseases of various causes. Additionally, the growing number of ophthalmic surgeries and technological innovations in product development are expected to further boost demand, contributing to the growth of the ophthalmic devices market from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight's“Ophthalmic Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Ophthalmic Devices companies actively working in the market.

Ophthalmic Devices Overview

Ophthalmic devices are medical instruments and equipment used for the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of eye conditions and diseases. These devices include tools for vision correction (such as glasses and contact lenses), diagnostic equipment (like Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and slit lamps), surgical instruments (such as laser systems for cataract or retinal surgery), and devices for managing eye diseases (like glaucoma monitoring devices). Ophthalmic devices play a crucial role in improving eye health, enhancing vision, and preventing or treating various ocular conditions.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Insights

Technological advancements, such as enhancements in imaging chips and computer processing power, have played a key role in advancing eye imaging. The integration of artificial intelligence with ophthalmic devices is another significant development that has greatly assisted practitioners in diagnosing and treating diseases.

DelveInsight Analysis: The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market size was valued at USD 55.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2024 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of USD 71.23 billion by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Ophthalmic Devices Market Report

.In October 2021, NIDEK CO LTD. launched the Retina Scan Duo 2, a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features that were incorporated from the previous model.

.In October 2021, iCare USA received the 510k approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their EIDON Ultra-Widefield Lens module which is capable of capturing 120 degrees images of the retina in a single shot or in mosaic function mode, images up to 200 degrees.

.In May 2021, Essilor International received the product approval from the US FDA for their product Essilor Stellest which is a spectacle lens developed for the correction of myopia and slowing down myopia progression in children.

Key Players in the Ophthalmic Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Ophthalmic Devices market include - ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA, Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA, HOYA Corporation, Bausch & Laumb Incorporated, Coopervision Inc, Alcon Inc, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Hanita Lenses, Takagi Seiko, STAAR Surgical and others.

Market Analysis on the Ophthalmic Devices Market

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the revenue in the ophthalmic devices market and is expected to dominate globally throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of ocular diseases, a growing geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, which contribute to various eye conditions. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about ophthalmic diseases and available treatments are expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic devices market in North America.

Additionally, The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment of the Ophthalmic Devices Market is expected to see significant contributions from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)-based imaging equipment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages of OCT technology, including faster scan speeds, a non-invasive approach, and the ability to generate detailed three-dimensional data compared to older methods. Advances in OCT devices, such as spectral-domain OCT, allow for the acquisition of tens of thousands of A-scans per second, making routine 3D imaging a standard practice. As a result, 3D OCT is now widely used in clinical settings and has become the standard of care. So, during the projected period, the market for Ophthalmic Devices is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Ophthalmic Devices Market Report

.Coverage: Global

.Study Period: 2021–2030

.Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Phacoemulsification Devices, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Vitrectomy Systems, Excimer Lasers, Photocoagulation Lasers, and Others], Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices [Optical Coherence Tomography Systems, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Cameras, Slit Lamps, Corneal Topography Systems, and Others

.Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Lens Type: Intraocular Lenses, Contact Lenses {Soft Contact Lenses, Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses}, Spectacle Lenses, and Others

.Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Application Type: Glaucoma, Cataract, Retinopathies, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Myopia, and Others

.Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and others

.Key Ophthalmic Devices Companies: ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA, Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA, HOYA Corporation, Bausch & Laumb Incorporated, Coopervision Inc, Alcon Inc, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Hanita Lenses, Takagi Seiko, STAAR Surgical and others.

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

