Fresh Up Your Life! : The Perfect Gift For A Delicious And Healthy Christmas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the arrival of Christmas, the European project FRESH UP YOUR LIFE - TOP-QUALITY EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG is inviting everyone to celebrate the holidays with a simple but meaningful gesture: to gift high quality fruit and vegetables, symbols of health, authenticity and love. These products, genuine expressions of European excellence, represent the ideal gift for a Christmas that combines taste and well-being.

European fruit and vegetables are important for daily well-being, as they are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Among the stars of the project are fruits that are extraordinary in quality and benefits. Kiwis, rich in vitamin C and fibre, are valuable allies for strengthening the immune system and fighting winter fatigue. Oranges, a symbol of vitality, offer an exceptional supply of vitamin C, flavonoids and potassium, bringing character and warmth to Christmas tables. Pears, sweet and juicy, stand out for their content of water, fibre and B vitamins, ideal for promoting cardiovascular health and glycaemic control. Processed tomatoes, finally, contain a treasure trove of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells and promotes general well-being, making them a versatile and healthy ingredient for festive dishes.

These foods support the immune system, promote the proper functioning of the body and help prevent numerous diseases. As a pillar of the Mediterranean diet, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage site, fruit and vegetables are recommended for daily consumption of at least five portions, perfect for breakfast, snacks or as main ingredients in tasty recipes. Consumed raw, these foods maximise their nutritional benefits, making every meal a moment of well-being and pleasure.

Grown in specialised areas of Italy and Europe, these products meet the strictest food safety standards thanks to a production chain that integrates innovative methods while respecting the product and the environment. The long tradition of excellence of European fruit and vegetable products is reflected in their unrivalled quality, which makes them a perfect gift for someone you love.

The three-year **FRESH UP YOUR LIFE** project, co-funded by the European Union and CSO Italy, involves leading companies in the sector such as Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa, with the aim of promoting knowledge and consumption of European fruit and vegetables. The campaign is active in international markets such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates, spreading the values of quality, uniqueness and taste that characterise European agriculture.

This Christmas, surprise your loved ones with a gift that speaks of health and tradition. By choosing European fruit and vegetables, you will bring to the table the authentic flavours of excellence and a message of love and care for those you love. Gifting well-being has never been so simple and delicious.

CSOItaly, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSOItaly's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSOItaly, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

