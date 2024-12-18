Coolerx Appoints John Gomez As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Retail veteran to lead the award-winning retail AI pioneer in partnership with Arsen Avakian, Founder and Director of the Board

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CoolerX , the pioneering software company driving AI innovation in retail media and digital merchandising, today announced the of John Gomez to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Gomez, who has served as President and Chief Operating Officer for the past four years, will now lead CoolerX's strategic mission to provide seamless, omnichannel retail media solutions that help retailers monetize new revenue streams.Gomez will partner with founder Arsen Avakian, who will transition to the CoolerX Board of Directors, continuing to provide sales, product innovation, and executive support for the company while also focusing on incubating new innovative ventures disrupting retail, media and fintech industries.With more than 25 years of leadership experience in retail operations, marketing, and merchandising, Gomez brings unparalleled expertise to his new role. Before joining CoolerX, Gomez served as President and CEO of KKR owned Cardenas Markets, Chief Merchant at Trader Joe's, and held senior leadership roles at Argo Tea, Panda Restaurant Group, and FedEx Office. His deep understanding of the retail landscape, coupled with a track record of driving growth and innovation, positions CoolerX to accelerate its mission of delivering omnichannel retail media solutions, leveraging its award-winning technology solutions recognized by the Digiday Technology Awards as best in-store technology for both 2024 and 2023.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gomez is dedicated to environmental stewardship and serves as Vice Chairperson of the Board for the Western National Parks Association, reflecting his passion for nature and community engagement.“We are thrilled to have John step into this expanded leadership role,” said Arsen Avakian, Founder and Board Director of CoolerX.“John's extensive experience and vision for the future of retail media make him the ideal leader to guide CoolerX in delivering unparalleled solutions that align with the evolving needs of retailers. His expertise will ensure we continue to empower our partners to unlock the full potential of retail media revenue.”About CoolerXCoolerX is the leading AI-driven technology platform for retail media and digital merchandising. By pairing consumer intent with relevant content and leveraging closed-loop attribution, CoolerX delivers measurable performance while enhancing the shopping experience. Its unified platform, One Store One Platform, enables retailers to align merchant and media teams to scale retail media strategies across physical stores and online channels. CoolerX has been awarded the Digiday Technology Awards for the Best In-Store Technology for two consecutive years. CoolerX's partners include industry leaders Kroger, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, and Areas.For more information, visit coolerx.

