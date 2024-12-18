Akima Names Russell Aldrich As VP Of Business Development For Its Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima , a premier provider of products and services to the government, announced today that Russell Aldrich has been appointed as the Vice President of Business Development for the company's Mission Systems, Engineering & Group. In his new role, Aldrich will lead growth strategies and execution for this group, contributing to Akima's ongoing expansion and support of its and military clientele.

Russell Aldrich, VP of Business Development for Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group

"Russell's expertise is a cornerstone for Akima's continued growth and innovation," said Mike Alvarado, Chief Growth Officer at Akima. "As we expand our footprint in the government sector, his unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions for clients, coupled with his people-centered leadership style that embodies Akima's culture of collaboration, will play a vital role in driving our success."

Aldrich, who started on November 1, 2024, has over 20 years of experience in business development, strategic growth, and leadership roles at top federal services companies. Prior to joining Akima, Aldrich served as Vice President of Business Development at Leidos, where he led their FEDSIM Center of Excellence and previously held senior roles as Vice President of Business Development at CACI and executive leadership positions at Accenture and Lockheed Martin.

Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group provides a broad range of mission-critical support, IT services, and analytic solutions crucial to national security and defense operations, to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and federal civilian government.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology, facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2024, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. Learn more at .

