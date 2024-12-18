Linda Itskovitz Joins Technology Credit Union’S Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brings Over 30 Years of FinTech and Expertise to its Nominating and Governance Committee

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Credit Union (Tech CU) announced the appointment of Linda Itskovitz to its Board of Directors. Linda joined the board in October and is a member of its Nominating and Governance Committee. With over 30 years of experience as an accomplished marketing executive in the FinTech and technology sectors, Linda brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the board.

"We are delighted to welcome Linda to our Board of Directors," said Todd Harris, CEO of Technology Credit Union. "Her extensive experience in marketing strategy and customer engagement, coupled with her deep understanding of FinTech and technology, make her a valuable addition to our Board. We look forward to the impact her insights will bring as we continue to serve our members and grow as an organization."

Throughout her career, Linda has held senior leadership roles at some of the most innovative and influential companies in the FinTech and technology industries including Quicken, Bill.com, Matterport, and SAP SuccessFactors. Earlier in her career, she served as Group Marketing Manager at Intuit.

Additionally, Linda has provided consultative services to leading brands such as LinkedIn, Ancestry, Yahoo!, and Sage Intacct. Linda has a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a concentration in computer science from Haverford College and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Technology Credit Union

Technology Credit Union is a $4.7 billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Technology Credit Union has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 200,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members' lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. Over the past decade, Technology Credit Union has consistently been recognized by S&P Global for its performance, earning accolades as one of the best-performing credit unions in California and receiving national recognition twice as one of the top credit unions in the country. To learn more, please visit .

