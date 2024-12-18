Oral Care Market Size Expected To Reach USD 77.87 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global oral care size is calculated at USD 43.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 77.87 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral care market size was valued at USD 40.56 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 72.96 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Overview and Growth Potential of the Oral Care Market

Oral care plays a crucial role in promoting and maintaining overall health and wellness. The market encompasses a wide array of products and services specifically designed to prevent a variety of oral health issues, such as dental caries (cavities), periodontal disease (gum disease), halitosis (bad breath), and other dental complications that can arise from inadequate oral hygiene.

The market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising cases of oral health problems, such as dental caries, cavities, gum diseases, gingivitis, and periodontitis. The rising demand for innovative and effective solutions that cater to the diverse needs of consumers while enhancing their overall oral health and the increasing development of cutting-edge dental products are expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

The rising awareness about the importance of oral hygiene is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Several research demonstrated that inadequate oral hygiene could lead to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and infections like endocarditis.

This underscores the importance of comprehensive oral care, as maintaining good oral hygiene practices not only helps minimize the risk of tooth decay and alleviating dental sensitivity but also ensures fresher breath and healthier oral tissues. In addition, the rising demand for oral care products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash, fuels market growth. These products help prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

Major Trends in the Oral Care Market



Need for Advanced Dental Implant Technology: Advanced dental implant technology significantly contributes to the growth of the market. High-quality dental implants made with advanced materials optimize osseointegration and ensure long-term success and durability. Advanced dental implant technology also enhances the healing process and minimize the time required for dental rehabilitation treatments. For instance, Ceramat, an Indian startup, produces nanotechnology-based ceramic implant coating powders. This powder enables the manufacturing of bone grafting materials, which used to fill bone defects and enhance osseointegration.

Rising Dental Issues: The incidence of dental issues is on the rise worldwide. This leads to the increased demand for effective oral care products and treatments. Moreover, with the growing awareness of the importance of oral health, there is a high demand for effective toothbrushes and toothpaste. Toothbrushes integrated with advanced technology, especially smart toothbrushes, are gaining immense traction. Moreover, toothpaste developed with advanced formulations addresses different issues like whitening, sensitivity, and gum health.

Innovations in Cosmetic Dentistry: Innovations in cosmetic dentistry will enhance cosmetic dental treatments, such as teeth whitening, dental bonding, and orthodontics. It also led to the development of advanced dental veneers and invisible aligners, which help to improve aesthetics and protect the tooth's surface from damage. Technological Advancements: Advanced technologies enable the creation of customized implants that fit individuals' anatomy. Technological advancements, such as CAD/CAM, allow the design and production of dental restorations and prosthetics according to each patient's anatomy. The rising demand for customized dental treatments further contributes to market growth. Advanced diagnostic tools and imaging technologies have made it possible to tailor treatment according to patient needs.

Insights from Key Regions

Asia's Sustain Dominance in the Oral Care Market: What till 2034?

Asia Pacific dominated the global oral care market with the largest share of 41% in 2023. This is mainly due to the increase in the cases of oral diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are highly prevalent and among the most common NCDs in the Southeast Asia region. The rising disposable income among the population further contributes to regional market growth. High disposable income enables consumers to invest more in personal care products. The increasing awareness of health and wellness can have a positive impact on the market.

As consumers become more health-conscious, they seek products that help to maintain their overall hygiene, leading to increased demand for a wide variety of oral care products. Moreover, the region has a rapidly growing elderly population, which necessitates specialized oral care products to address age-related dental issues.

North America is the Fastest-growing Region in the Oral Care Market

North America is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing awareness of oral health among people. As a result, there is a noticeable shift in consumer preferences toward premium oral care items. Many individuals are increasingly choosing specialized products like whitening toothpaste that provide brighter smiles.

Moreover, there is a rapid growth in the adoption of electric toothbrushes due to their effectiveness in plaque removal. There is a high demand for natural and organic oral care products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking products that are free from harsh chemicals and artificial additives. In addition, the increasing prevalence of tooth decay and gum diseases boosts the regional market growth.

According to the National Institute of Dental Craniofacial Research, tooth decay, affecting 90% of adults aged 20 to 64 years, and gum disease, affecting almost 50% of adults aged 45 to 64 years, remain two of the most prevalent oral diseases in North America.



Oral Care Market Segmentation



By product, the toothbrush segment dominated the market in 2023, as it plays a crucial role in oral care by removing plaque. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric toothbrushes is likely to contribute to segmental growth. By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. Supermarkets provide a variety of toothpaste and toothbrushes under a single roof, allowing consumers to choose according to their preferences. These stores allow consumers to physically check the product and make informed decisions, further enhancing customer satisfaction. On the other hand, the online retail stores segment is projected to grow at the rapid pace during the forecast period. These stores offer special discounts, attracting more consumers. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping boosts the segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players competing in the market are Church & Dwight, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Fresh, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co., ICPA Health, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Perfora, Procter & Gamble Company, Sensodyne, and Unilever. These players are making efforts to drive innovation and hold the maximum share of the market.

Colgate-Palmolive continues to focus on oral care with its latest campaign '#TheDailyGrind' under the Colgate Strong Teeth brand. The campaign spotlights the rampant increase in snacking frequency across India which results in teeth weakening, impacting overall oral health.

Market News



In January 2024, Dento launched its latest oral care product range with natural ingredients, marking an exciting step toward oral hygiene. In November 2023, Prevest Denpro Limited, a leading name in dental care solutions, launched its revolutionary oral care product segment, Oradox, at the World Dental Show.

