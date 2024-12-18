Unisys Recognized Among Top Employers In Asia-Pacific By Financial Times For Employee Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

announced that the Times has recognized the company as one of 2025 Best Employers to work for in Asia Pacific , placing Unisys in the top 35% of the 500 employers in the ranking. Represented by employees in more than thirty countries, this recognition underscores Unisys' commitment to fostering connections and understanding and valuing the employee experience worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized as a premier employer in the Asia-Pacific region, a testament to our unwavering support for our global workforce," said Ruchi Kulhari, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Unisys. "At Unisys, we are passionate about nurturing meaningful connections and providing a well-rounded employee experience worldwide. This recognition speaks to our dedication to building an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their best."

Unisys fosters a winning culture by encouraging and celebrating employees who experiment and explore. To reinforce this, the company has established an environment of continuous learning, offering virtual and instructor-led training in business, technology and leadership practices. Additionally, employee-led forums facilitate individuals' sharing of expertise across business units.

To create the first edition of the Best Employers in Asia-Pacific list, the Financial Times collaborated with data provider Statista to conduct an extensive survey between May and July 2024, gathering insights from over 50,000 employees across various Asia-Pacific countries. The survey evaluated more than 300,000 individual assessments, focusing on employees' willingness to recommend their employers and their perceptions of other companies within their sector.

About Unisys



Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit

unisys and follow us on LinkedIn .

