Mizoram Leading State In NE Region In Oil Palm Cultivation: Scientists

Aizawl, Dec 18 (IANS) Scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR) in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday told Mizoram Governor about the vast potentiality of oil palm cultivation in the mountainous state, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of scientists from ICAR and IIOPR, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh led by K. Manorama, Principal Scientist, on Wednesday held a meeting with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and discussed about the vast potentiality of oil palm cultivation in the mountainous state.

The Governor expressed optimism that Mizoram could become one of India's leading producers of palm oil.

The meeting discussed the importance of enhancing oil palm production in Mizoram and also deliberated on the challenges faced by farmers and strategies for improving the management and cultivation of oil palm.

Kambhampati while highlighting the country's huge dependence on imports, emphasised the need to become self-reliant in the production of edible oil, in this connection the government is taking several measures to address the issues.

The Governor stressed that Mizoram, with its significant potential for increasing oil palm production, requires focused efforts and urged the ICAR experts to work closely with oil palm cultivators to address their challenges and needs effectively.

He encouraged the ICAR officials to devise a proper plan to further development through the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Mizoram Centre, Kolasib to maximise the state's potential in this sector.

During the meeting, the ICAR and IIOPR Scientists briefed the Governor on their ongoing efforts in Mizoram.

They informed the Governor that Mizoram is currently the leading state in the northeast in terms of oil palm cultivation, with a potential cultivation area of 60,000 to 70,000 hectares, the official said.

The other scientists who discussed with the Governor on oil palm cultivation in Mizoram include, Dr. G. Ravichandran, Principal Scientist and Dr. G. Somasundaran, Senior Scientist.

Meanwhile, a two-day national level review and workshop on Sustainable Oil Palm Cultivation was recently organised in Guwahati by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Central government, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Assam.