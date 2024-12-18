Lek Hang Group Was Celebrated For Its Restoration Of Hotel Central Macau

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



MACAO SAR - OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - The 19th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final revealed the region's finest and outstanding developers at The Bangkok. Hotel Central Macau, with its renovation and revitalization led by Lek Hang Group, was honored with two prestigious titles: 'Best Heritage Development (Asia)' and 'Best Heritage Hotel Restoration Development (Hong Kong and Macau).'



Mr. Simon Sio, Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, proudly presented the Hotel Central Macau project to the Hong Kong and Macau judges of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

Simon Sio, the Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, expressed his immense honor as the group's first participation in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards reached the final stage and achieved remarkable results. Lek Hang Group emerged as the sole enterprise and so far the only in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau to win the 'Best Heritage Development (Asia)' award in the development awards. This prestigious distinction is not only an international recognition of the group's and hotel's efforts in cultural heritage protection and inheritance, but also a testament to the dedication and excellence of the group's team.

He also highlighted that the success of the Hotel Central Macau project stems not only from its meticulous restoration and protection of historical buildings but also from its seamless integration of traditional culture with modern technology. This fusion breathes new life into cultural heritage and offers guests a truly unique and enriching cultural experience.



Mr. James Wong, Marketing Director and Senior Assistant to the Chairman of Lek Hang Group, proudly accepted the award.

In addition to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, the Hotel Central Macau project has garnered several prestigious accolades. These include:

Annual Designer's Boutique Hotel for the year 2024 at the 19th China Tourism and Culture Starlight Awards

Best Hotel of the Year and Best Design Hotel of the Year at the 13th CHA China Hotel Awards ceremony hosted by 'Lifestyle Magazine'

China's Most Charming Hotel at the Golden Pearl Awards organized by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Hotel General Managers Society

Best Newly Opened Hotel and The Most Popular Check-in Destination Hotel at the 17th China's Best Hotel Awards.

Style Star at the Travel Excellence Awards held by Southeast Asia's leading culture and travel inspiration platform TripZilla

Best Luxury Historical Hotel in East Asia at the World Luxury Hotel Awards

These honors reflect Lek Hang Group and Hotel Central Macau unwavering dedication to excellence in heritage conservation and modern hospitality.



The Lek Hang Group's Hotel Central Macau project has garnered significant acclaim, securing top honors in prestigious domestic and international competitions.

About Lek Hang Group

Established in 1991, Lek Hang Group has become a pillar of Macau's business landscape, adhering to a philosophy of 'Diligence and Focus, Grounded in action' and growing alongside the region. Over three decades, the group has diversified into real estate, construction, hotel management, dining, mall operations, and advertising planning, all while actively engaging in corporate social responsibilities. These efforts include revitalizing old districts and contributing to the community, reflecting the group's commitment to long-term strategic planning and the stable development of its businesses.



Lek Hang Group