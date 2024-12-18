FIVE IRON GOLF ACQUIRES THR3 JACK IN MINNEAPOLIS’ NORTH LOOP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trailblazer in Indoor Expands to the Twin Cities With High-Tech Simulators, a Full-Service Bar, and Next-Level Entertainment This December

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, is excited to announce the of Thr3 Jack, a beloved golf and dining venue in Minneapolis' North Loop. Located at 729 N Washington Avenue, the venue will reopen this December as Five Iron Golf's 26th location and its first in Minnesota. Building on Thr3 Jack's renowned design and inviting social environment, Five Iron Golf will introduce its signature combination of advanced golf technology and entertainment-forward experiences. Featuring cutting-edge Trackman simulators and an unmatched sports bar atmosphere, the venue will cater to focused practice sessions, expert coaching, competitive league nights, private parties, and corporate events, delivering a space that seamlessly blends golf and entertainment-just in time for the holidays.

Founded in 2019 by siblings Lucy Robb and Bo Massopust, Thr3 Jack became a local favorite for its mix of casual dining and social golf within its 9,000 sq ft space. Five Iron Golf will preserve its design while upgrading the venue with six Trackman simulators and proprietary camera systems, delivering precision tools for practice and play. "While Thr3 Jack has done a fantastic job with their restaurant and casual golf offerings, we're excited to bring the performance side of the business to life," said Jared Solomon, Co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. "With the addition of Trackman technology, cameras, and our proprietary simulator design, we're raising the bar for what indoor golf can offer in Minneapolis."

"This acquisition is a natural fit for our brand," Solomon continued. "We have long admired Thr3 Jack as a best-in-class operation, recognized for its incredible design and dedicated team. This expansion presents a unique opportunity to introduce Five Iron Golf to the Twin Cities market, creating a hub for both entertainment and performance-driven golf."

Now open, the new location offers golfers the opportunity to practice, improve, and play iconic courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews, regardless of the weather or time of year, with state-of-the-art Trackman simulators. Beyond golf, the venue creates an inviting atmosphere for all guests, featuring an indoor bar, a spacious 1,000 sq ft outdoor patio, and interactive entertainment such as shuffleboard, pool, and multisport simulators with virtual games like soccer, hockey, and disc golf. Whether refining your swing, celebrating a special occasion, or hosting a corporate event, Five Iron Golf provides an unparalleled setting for performance and connection.

To mark the opening, Five Iron Golf is offering an exclusive Founding Membership, limited to 150 spots. Perks include a complimentary Swing Evaluation, $100 credit, a founding member bag tag, and a 5i sweatshirt. Members also enjoy 90 minutes of free golf daily, walk-in privileges, 20% discounts on lessons, league entries, food and drinks, and access to tournaments and member-only events. Memberships start at $99 per month with a 12-month commitment, or $129 month-to-month.

The North Loop location will blend advanced golf technology with entertainment and hospitality, making it a destination for private parties, corporate events, and casual nights out. "Thr3 Jack built an incredible community in the North Loop, and we're proud to build on that legacy," said Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "We're excited to bring Five Iron Golf to Minneapolis and connect with a neighborhood that aligns with our mission."

The venue, part of the Nordic development and managed by United Properties with landlord Chris Wold, represents Five Iron Golf's commitment to integrating into local communities while creating spaces that make the game of golf approachable, inclusive, and fun for everyone. For more information on the Minneapolis location and Founding Membership opportunities, visit .



Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .



