Mattermost And Pgedge Partner To Deliver Ultra-High Availability, Multi-Master Postgresql For Always-On, Always-Available Collaboration

Palo Alto, CA and Alexandria, VA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost , Inc., a leader in delivering the secure, real-time collaboration and workflow tools that modern defense, security, and intelligence teams need to maintain command, control, and operational tempo, and pgEdge, Inc. , the leading company dedicated to distributed PostgreSQL, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an ultra-high availability solution for the Mattermost collaboration platform.

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. It accelerates out-of-band incident response , DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world's most important organizations. Mattermost's enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling, and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation, and AI assistance.

pgEdge is the only fully distributed PostgreSQL database that is both open (source available) and entirely based on standard PostgreSQL, the most popular database among software developers according to the most recent Stack Overflow survey . pgEdge's unique multi-maste (active-active) replication technology, which can operate across geographic regions, significantly reduces latency and ensures ultra-high availability for mission-critical applications. pgEdge is particularly suited for critical applications in government agencies and large enterprises that must continue operating when a data center or cloud region becomes unavailable. By utilizing pgEdge as their Postgres database, organizations can run their applications with four nines or even five nines of uptime and meet their Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) requirements.

Mattermost and pgEdge have worked together on an integration of their products, leading to Mattermost adding pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL as a supported database for Mattermost. This allows the two companies to deliver an always-on, always-available collaboration and workflow platform that can be deployed either on-premises or into a customer's cloud account. The solution also supports operation in fully air-gapped, highly secure computing environments.

Mattermost and pgEdge are collaborating with one leading US Government agency with a critical need for the collaboration platform to be always on and always available to end users. The two companies will now make the combined ultra-high availability solution available to other government, defense, and critical infrastructure enterprises.

“We have been successfully running Mattermost on Postgres for many years,” said Pavel Zeman, SVP of Engineering at Mattermost, Inc.“We are pleased to further bolster this support by utilizing pgEdge to meet the high availability requirements of some of the world's most demanding organizations.”

Phillip Merrick, CEO of pgEdge, Inc. responded:“Mattermost has a well-earned reputation for being the leading collaboration platform for organizations with exacting security requirements. We are delighted to partner with them to now add ultra-high availability to the impressive array of Mattermost capabilities.”

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world's most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world's leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who've provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world's mission-critical work. For more information visit mattermost.com .

About pgEdge

pgEdge, the leading company dedicated to distributed Postgres, has made its mission to make it easy for developers to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. Customers include leading enterprises such as Bertelsmann, Qube RT, Jobot, European Parliament and several US Government agencies. pgEdge investors include Rally Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Sand Hill East. For more information visit .

