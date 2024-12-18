$37.7 Billion Iot Fleet Management Industry Forecast, 2030: Growth Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presents Detailed Strategic & financial Profiles of Leading Companies, Including AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Omnitracs LLC, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, TomTom International B.V., Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.
Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Fleet Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How is the Global IoT Fleet Management market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
The global market for IoT Fleet Management was estimated at US$11.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$37.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the IoT fleet management market is driven by several factors, including regulatory compliance demands, advancements in data analytics, and the need for operational efficiency. Regulations mandating digital tracking of fleet activities and environmental compliance are pushing companies toward IoT adoption.
Additionally, data analytics provide fleet operators with valuable insights to improve efficiency and reduce costs. As logistics companies prioritize timely deliveries and cost-effective operations, IoT fleet management solutions are increasingly essential for achieving these goals, making this market a pivotal part of modern logistics and transportation management.
Scope of the Study
The report analyzes the IoT Fleet Management market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Application (Driver Information System, Fuel Management, Routing Management, Vehicle Maintenance, Fleet Analytics, Other Applications) Fleet Type (Public Buses, Commercial Vehicle (CV), Passenger Cars (PC)) Services (Managed, Professional)
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Managed Services segment, which is expected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.9%. The Professional Services segment is also set to grow at 17.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.5% CAGR to reach $5.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global IoT Fleet Management Market such as AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Omnitracs LLC and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 11 companies featured in this IoT Fleet Management market report include:
AT&T, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Omnitracs LLC Sierra Wireless, Inc. Telefonica SA TomTom International B.V. Trimble, Inc. Verizon Communications, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
