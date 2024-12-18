Iran expects Syria's government to engage with opposition, says foreign minister

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi stated that the Islamic Republic had hoped the ousted Syrian would show flexibility and involve the opposition in the governing system, but this did not happen.



“It was expected that officials in the government would show flexibility and share power with the opposition, but it did not take place,” Araghchi wrote in an article for the Lebanese newspaper al-Nahar on Tuesday.



Araghchi explained that even before the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Iran had recognized that the central Syrian government would face significant challenges in maintaining control over the country.



The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran had consistently maintained communication with Syrian opposition groups throughout the crisis.



He also mentioned that Iran had urged the Assad government to engage in political dialogue with opposition factions that were not tied to terrorism.



The Syrian government was overthrown in just 11 days, with opposition forces quickly capturing major cities. The government fell on the morning of December 8.



Araghchi added that he was not at all surprised by the sudden collapse of the Syrian government.

