Iran ranks among world's top 5 nations with biggest maritime fleets

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran is now ranked among the world's top five countries with the largest maritime fleets, according to Ali Akbar Safaei, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). Speaking at the 8th Transport and Logistics Exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday, Safaei highlighted Iran's notable growth in its Caspian Sea fleet, which now rivals Russia in capacity. This accomplishment underscores the country’s significant strides in expanding its maritime capabilities.



Safaei attributed this progress to the implementation of maritime-focused development policies, spearheaded by President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration. A key aspect of these efforts is the Comprehensive Maritime Development Plan, which prioritizes the strategic Makran region. Safaei noted that consultancy services for the plan are nearing finalization, with a strategic council established to guide the roadmap for achieving Iran’s maritime development goals. He emphasized that updated studies are being conducted to ensure these objectives are met efficiently.



From March 20 to December 15 of this year, Iranian ports handled approximately 172 million tons of cargo, reflecting a three percent rise in non-oil goods compared to the same period last year. Transit operations saw a significant increase, totaling 9.4 million tons, a 37 percent growth year-on-year. Container operations also improved, reaching 2.225 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), an 11 percent rise from the previous year. These figures highlight the growing activity and efficiency of Iran’s port operations.



Safaei also stressed the PMO's focus on modernizing maritime and port equipment through support for domestic industries. Currently, 48 vessels and port-related equipment are under construction, with an additional 125 units undergoing repairs. To date, 71 units have been operationalized, and the construction of 36 more units is set to begin shortly. Safaei announced that the new construction projects will officially commence with the participation of the minister of roads and urban development, underscoring Iran’s commitment to advancing its maritime infrastructure.

