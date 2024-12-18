Russia’s natural resources exceed US`s

(MENAFN) The value of Russia’s natural resources is estimated at $100 trillion, twice the value of those in the United States, according to Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft. Speaking at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, Sechin highlighted the Arctic as a “treasure trove” of natural resources, noting that more than 20% of the world’s undiscovered oil and natural gas reserves are located in the Arctic, with 80% of those reserves found in the Russian Arctic.



Sechin emphasized Russia's responsibility to manage these resources, stressing that the Arctic should remain free of conflicts and foreign interference due to its strategic importance for Eurasian energy security. The Arctic is shared by eight countries, including Russia and seven NATO members: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the US. These nations form the Arctic Council, a body focused on regional cooperation, though military security issues are outside its mandate.



This statement comes amid rising tensions between NATO and Russia, particularly following the announcement of a new NATO Arctic warfare center in Norway. This facility, set to be operational by 2026, will be located near Russia’s strategic Murmansk port, further intensifying the geopolitical rivalry. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously stated that Russia would defend its Arctic interests against NATO encroachment.

