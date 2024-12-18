GCC Chief Congratulates Qatar On Nat'l Day
RIYADH, Dec 18 (KUNA0 -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Wednesday congratulated Amir of Qatar sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the people of Qatar on the occasion of their country's National Day.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said it is a special, dear and significant occasion for the Qatari people and all Gulf peoples.
He added that Qatar, under its wise leadership, has achieved comprehensive development and distinguished accomplishments in all fields, and has earned a special status at both regional and international levels.
The GCC chief pointed out firm and close bonds, and the shared history and destiny of all GCC peoples. (end)
