Revolutionary AI Voice Assistant Guarantees Smes Never Miss A Call

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, UK, 18th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , OnRiseAI is proud to announce the launch of Agent OnRise , an advanced AI voice assistant designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) transform their inbound call management. With 24/7 conversational AI , Agent OnRise ensures businesses never miss an important call-day or night.

Research shows that SMEs miss nearly 47% of their inbound calls, leading to an average annual revenue loss of up to $130,000 . Agent OnRise aims to solve this critical pain point by providing businesses with an always-on, AI-powered solution that enhances customer satisfaction and significantly reduces operational costs.

“ Every missed call is a missed opportunity, ” said Jon Billington , Founder of OnRiseAI.“ Agent OnRise gives SMEs the tools they need to capture those opportunities, deliver exceptional service, and focus on what truly matters, growing their business. “

The Problem SMEs Face:

Inbound calls remain a key channel for customer interactions. However, SMEs often lack the resources to manage high call volumes or provide consistent after-hours coverage. This results in:



Missed sales opportunities.

Frustrated customers unable to connect when they need help. Increased operational strain on small teams.

Agent OnRise solves these challenges by offering an intelligent AI assistant capable of handling customer inquiries, booking appointments, and even qualifying leads in real-time.

Key Features and Benefits of Agent OnRise:

Human-like Conversations : Agent OnRise uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) to deliver seamless, natural interactions that mimic human agents.

24/7 Availability : No missed calls, no missed opportunities. Your business is always reachable-even on weekends or holidays.

Multilingual Support : Coverage in 32 languages , enabling businesses to expand their reach globally.

Seamless CRM Integration : Automatically sync call data and customer interactions with existing systems, ensuring accurate and streamlined records.

Custom Performance Dashboards : Monitor call performance, missed call rates, and customer engagement in real time.

To learn more about how conversational AI can handle after-hours calls, visit our blog: Conversational AI for After-Hours Call Handling .

Proven Results Across Industries:

Businesses in industries such as healthcare, real estate, and professional services are already experiencing measurable success with Agent OnRise.



Dental Practices : Practices using Agent OnRise have increased appointment bookings by 40% and reduced missed calls by 60% , leading to higher patient satisfaction and improved revenue. Real Estate Agencies : Agents no longer miss potential buyers' inquiries, leading to faster property transactions and better customer experiences.

“ Since implementing Agent OnRise, our missed calls have dropped significantly, and we've been able to convert more inquiries into confirmed bookings. It's been a game-changer for us, ” said Nigel Peters , owner of Elite Accountants .

About OnRiseAI:

OnRiseAI is a London-based AI automation company specialising in innovative tools that help SMEs enhance customer service, streamline operations, and drive growth. From AI voice assistants to lead reactivation tools, OnRiseAI combines cutting-edge technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLMs) to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions.

For more insights, visit .

Schedule a demo today to see how Agent OnRise can revolutionise your customer service and improve your bottom line.