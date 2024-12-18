Police Foil J&K Congress' March To Raj Bhavan Seeking Adani's Arrest In Srinagar
Date
12/18/2024 6:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Wednesday prevented congress workers from marching towards the Raj Bhavan here to protest against the BJP's policy to“defend” billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, and its“utter failure” to maintain peace in Manipur.
The Congress workers assembled at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters on MA Road here, officials said. However, as soon as they tried to move out of the office and march towards the Raj Bhavan, police stopped them and closed the gate of the Congress office, thus confining them inside, they added.
Speaking to reporters, Congress leaders said the protest was against BJP's policy to“defend” Adani and his associates, besides its“utter failure” to maintain peace in Manipur, which continues to witness bloodshed.
“We planned to march to Raj Bhavan, but the administration used police to stop us. We were not allowed to move out of the gate (of the office),” a Congress leader told reporters.
The party wants Adani be arrested“because he is involved in a huge scam even in the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited”, the leader alleged.
The Congress workers also demanded the constitution of a joint committee of Parliament to probe Adani's dealings.
