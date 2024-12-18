AI Technology Completes Strategic Acquisition Of Ormet Circuits Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ormet TLPS pastes have proven reliability in high density interconnections and high temperature component attaches

AIT is a leading company for microelectronic adhesive, flip chip underfill, high reliability conformal coating protection, and wafer processing adhesive solutions

AI (AIT), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its of Ormet Circuits Inc.

- Albert ChungPRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI Technology (AIT), a leader in advanced adhesives and electronic packaging materials, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Ormet Circuits Inc. (Ormet) from EMD Electronics, the U.S. and Canada Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. This milestone represents a significant step forward in AIT's strategic expansion in advanced material solutions for semiconductor packaging and assembly.Ormet, based in San Diego, California, has pioneered innovative Transient Liquid Phase Sintering (TLPS) paste technologies . These technologies provide environmentally friendly alternatives to lead-based solders and deliver superior reliability in high-temperature applications, making them critical in the packaging of modern semiconductor devices such as mobile phones, wearables, and other highly integrated electronics utilizing high density interconnect, build-up 3D, and chiplet technology.Albert Chung, President of AIT, remarked,“The completion of this acquisition represents a significant milestone for AIT. Ormet's advanced materials and patented technologies perfectly complement our existing portfolio, enabling us to deliver even more innovative solutions to our customers. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of performance and sustainability in electronic materials.”Acquisition Highlights:.Advanced Materials Portfolio : Ormet's TLPS pastes will enhance AIT's offerings in semiconductor packaging, high-temperature interconnects and thermal applications..Sustainability and Innovation: Ormet's technology aligns with AIT's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing while meeting the growing demand for electronics with complex functionalities..Broader Industry Impact: This acquisition positions AIT to better serve customers in emerging markets such as IoT, automotive electronics, and advanced computing.Ormet will continue to operate from its current location in San Diego while benefiting from AIT's extensive experience and market reach in adhesives, die-attach materials, and electronic assembly solutions. Building on the foundation established by Ormet and EMD Electronics, AIT is dedicated to enhancing Ormet's innovative product offerings and expanding its reach to better serve customers and address evolving industry demands.“By integrating Ormet's expertise with AIT's innovative approach, we are well-positioned to address the challenges of today's electronics industry and deliver enhanced value to our customers worldwide,” said Chung.About AI TechnologyFounded in 1985 and headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, AI Technology (AIT) provides comprehensive solutions including high-performance electronic adhesives, thermal interface materials, EMI shielding materials, flex circuit substrates, and semiconductor packaging materials. Its patented technologies are engineered to deliver exceptional reliability and productivity for even the most demanding applications.AIT operates from a company-owned manufacturing complex on a 16-acre campus in Princeton Junction, NJ and has maintained ISO 9001:2015 accreditation since 1999. In 2022, the company purchased a second, 18-acre manufacturing facility in Princeton, NJ to significantly expand the company's production capabilities to efficiently meet growing customer demand. The company maintains global sales and support staff in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Taiwan and has established partnerships across Europe and Asia.For more information about AIT and its products, visit .Media ContactWilliam RombaMarketing CoordinatorAI Technology609-799-9388...

William Romba

AI Technology, Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.