John Hantzis Joins Streetleaf As Director Of Operations

“Supply chain is a critical element of our business, and so we are so pleased and honored to have John Hantzis join our growing team,” stated Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf.“Innovation thrives when backed by operational excellence. With John's leadership, we're raising the bar for sustainable streetlight solutions.”

Hantzis brings more than 25 years of experience to the role of Director of Operations, where he manages and ensures that goals are met, while analyzing the performance metrics, understanding the ever-growing data sets and spotting trends and patterns to ultimately improve the company's efficiency.

Most recently, Hantzis was Director of Logistics for AAMP Global where he oversaw the optimization of transportation, delivery processes and tariff reductions. He has also worked at Amazon as an Operations Manager and currently advises with Infragard as a Transportation Sector Chief. InfraGard is a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector which promotes mutual learning opportunities relevant to the protection of Critical Infrastructure.

"Streetleaf knows that operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.I am thrilled to become part of this team and bolster the success the company has already achieved," said John Hantzis, Director of Operations at Streetleaf. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance operations at Streetleaf and bring even greater reliability to the communities we serve.”

More than 8,000 Streetleaf streetlights have already been installed in more than 175 projects across the U.S. These installations had led to almost 3.2 million pounds of CO2 savings compared to traditional streetlights. Streetleaf lights deliver utility-grade performance and are designed and managed to stay on 365 days a year, even when the power goes out. Streetleaf provides 24/7 monitoring and maintenance for each installation. They are DarkSky approved and provide dimming options combined with a motion sensor for reducing light pollution without reducing safety.

John Hantzis began at Streetleaf on October 2, 2024.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features-streetlights. Since its founding in 2018, Streetleaf has installed over 8,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and we're rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions.With high-quality and dependable hardware, software, and service, Streetleaf partners with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. The company is carbon-neutral certified, Darksky approved, and has offset more than 3 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at .

