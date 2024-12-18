Galaxy Wire & Cable Releases Manufacturing Capabilities Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc. releases a new video that visually shows its manufacturing processes for custom cable assemblies , electronic wire harnesses, custom wire and custom cable. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of cable assemblies, electronic wire harnesses, custom wires and cables, Galaxy Wire & Cable, the video provides a detailed look at Galaxy's manufacturing processes at various stages. It can be viewed on Galaxy's Assemblies & Harnesses web page or on Galaxy's YouTube channel .

Galaxy CEO Eric Lutz commented,“This video about our manufacturing gives customers and prospects an inside view on how we operate, and why we are a top supplier for custom assemblies and harnesses.”

Manufacturing processes that are covered in the video include:

1 wire cutting and handling for complex wire tubing and final QC

All assembly processes comply with the IPC/WHMA-A-620 standard and can also be done to specific customer requirements.

About Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.

Galaxy Wire & Cable is a leading supplier and manufacturer of custom and stock wire and cable, in a variety of insulation and jacket materials, with many conductor, shielding and enhancement options, with design and engineering assistance available. Offerings include cable assemblies, wire harnesses, box builds, coaxial/RF jumpers and wire leads. Cable and wire from Galaxy is used for in a variety of industries and applications. Galaxy is a certified woman-owned business/women's business enterprise (WBENC), ISO 9001:2015 certified, ITAR registered, and DBE certified in many states. Visit Galaxy Wire & Cable online at for complete information on all custom cable assemblies, electronic wire harnesses, custom wires and custom cables.



