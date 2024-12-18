Walk Into Korea Introduces: Yuseong Hot Springs, A Historic Urban Spa With Over 1,000 Years Of History Attracts The World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

YUON: The Rebranding and Urban Regeneration of Yuseong Hot Springs District

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuseong Hot Springs, located in Bongmyeong-dong, Yuseong District, Daejeon, South Korea, is a renowned hot spring destination. Its origins date back to the ancient Baekje era, with records indicating that Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty, and his son Taejong visited Yuseong for hot spring baths.

Yuseong Hot Springs District offers a variety of facilities and activities for both business and leisure.

The hot spring water in Yuseong contains over 60 beneficial minerals, known to be effective for neurological disorders and chronic diseases. However, the 2010s saw the closure of famous hotels, leading to a decline in visitors and a crisis for the hot spring city with over 1,000 years of history.

Three Strategies for Revitalizing Yuseong Hot Springs

Jung Yong-rae, the mayor of Yuseong District, stated, "We aim to transform the Yuseong Hot Springs district into a complex space of hot springs and culture that citizens can enjoy, revitalizing Yuseong's tourism ecosystem." To achieve this, regional management companies WingWing, Zosless Studio, Planin, and WalkintoKorea have joined the effort. They, along with the Yuseong District Office, have devised future strategies for Yuseong Hot Springs, shifting from a traditional bath-focused image to that of a young, modern hot spring city.

By 2027, a two-story, one-basement Yuseong Hot Springs Cultural Experience Center will be completed. This center will combine relaxation with cultural experiences, offering tourist information and various cultural programs.Yuseong Hot Springs will be defined as a wellness space with the launch of a new brand, "YUON." To create this new concept, a multinational, multi-religious foreign experience team was operated. This team experimented with various urban marketing genres under the "Bleisure" concept, combining business and leisure for global business meetings, running, yoga, and healing.To attract foreign tourists, global promotions were conducted in English, Japanese, and other languages, with enhanced social media promotions on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. As a result, more foreigners visiting Daejeon are extending their trips to include Yuseong Hot Springs. Popular foot bath spots in Yuseong Hot Springs district now frequently see foreigners enjoying foot baths.

The advantage of Yuseong Hot Springs district is its accessibility, located in the heart of South Korea, in Daejeon. The city offers good transportation options with buses and subways. The hot springs are in the city center, providing ample facilities for various meetings, and motels and hotels offering hot springs and relaxation remain in place. Lee Hee-byeong, president of the Daejeon Tourism Association, stated, "Yuseong Hot Springs is being reimagined as the ideal location for leisure activities during business trips," appealing to global citizens to enjoy Yuseong Hot Springs when visiting Daejeon, South Korea.

