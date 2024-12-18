Kuwait Amir Congratulates Qatar On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of Qatar's National Day and the anniversary of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani's assumption of office.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal lauded firm fraternal relations between both royal families, countries and peoples, stressing keenness on promoting and developing aspects of existing cooperation in various fields.

His Highness the Amir also commended Qatar's notable development achievements, while wishing the Amir of Qatar good health and Qatar and its people more progress and development under the country's wise leadership. (end)

