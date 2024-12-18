Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham faces threats due to his stance on Palestine

(MENAFN) Irish Liam Cunningham, widely known for his character in Game of Thrones, has emerged as an outspoken crusader for justice in Gaza.



In a special meeting with Anadolu at the 15th TRT International Documentary Awards, Cunningham enthusiastically talked about his dedication to speak out against injustice, outlining on personal experiences and Ireland's own history under British control. "I think it's one of those things -- I've never been a fan of injustice," he stated.



Recalling his working-class childhood, he stated how seeing his father mistreated by employers influenced his moral compass. "I made a promise to myself that whenever I saw it, I would speak up," he declared.



His platform as an international known actor has made his voice louder, one that he believes he must use for moral reasons. "I could have a very easy life and just enjoy being a reasonably successful actor, but my conscience wouldn't allow me. I have to speak up," he stressed.



