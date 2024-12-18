AFFA's Development Strategy Discussed In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next meeting of Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

AFFA Executive Vice-President Sarkhan Hajiyev informed about the agenda of the meeting. Following that, the agenda items were discussed.

Initially, a report on the Azerbaijan national team's performance in the Nations League was presented by head coach Fernando Santos. The members of the Executive Committee were familiarized with the coach's opinions on the recorded results. F. Santos shared his expectations regarding the future prospects of the national team.

Afterwards, the technical director of AFFA, Cahangir Həsənzadə, provided a report on the performance of the youth national teams in the qualifying rounds. He answered questions from the EC members, and proposals and feedback were listened to and taken into consideration.

During the meeting, information about the current status of AFFA's development strategy was also shared. The strategy will be made public in January 2025.

Other matters were also discussed during the Executive Committee meeting.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.