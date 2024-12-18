AFFA's Development Strategy Discussed In Baku
Date
12/18/2024 2:09:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The next meeting of Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) has been held in Baku, Azernews
reports.
AFFA Executive Vice-President Sarkhan Hajiyev informed about the
agenda of the meeting. Following that, the agenda items were
discussed.
Initially, a report on the Azerbaijan national team's
performance in the UEFA Nations League was presented by head coach
Fernando Santos. The members of the Executive Committee were
familiarized with the coach's opinions on the recorded results. F.
Santos shared his expectations regarding the future prospects of
the national team.
Afterwards, the technical director of AFFA, Cahangir Həsənzadə,
provided a report on the performance of the youth national teams in
the qualifying rounds. He answered questions from the EC members,
and proposals and feedback were listened to and taken into
consideration.
During the meeting, information about the current status of
AFFA's development strategy was also shared. The strategy will be
made public in January 2025.
Other matters were also discussed during the Executive Committee
meeting.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
