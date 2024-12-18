KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 63 Cents To USD 74.15 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 63 cents to USD 74.15 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 74.78 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

At the global level, the fell by 72 cents to USD 73.19 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went down by US 63 cents to USD 70.08 pb. (end)

