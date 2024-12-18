DUBAI HOME FESTIVAL 2024 CROWNS MEGA DRAW WINNER WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY GRAND PRIZE OF A BRAND-NEW ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 December 2024: While Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2024 has concluded its spectacular sixth season this year, the unforgettable thrills and joy of the city’s largest celebration of all things home have reached an extraordinary peak for one lucky shopper who has won a brand-new one-bedroom apartment from DAMAC Properties as part of the DHF Mega Draw, supported by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and VISA. Mohammad Burqaiba, a proud local citizen of Dubai, participated in the jaw-dropping grand prize when shopping for the season’s biggest rewards organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with DIB and VISA.



For many like Burqaiba, owning a home in Dubai is more than just a dream - it’s a symbol of growth, success, and stability in one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Reflecting on his spectacular win, Burqaiba recounts how his recent shopping spree has truly redefined his future. Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, he said: “Winning this incredible prize is truly life-changing. It’s a blessing that has opened up so many opportunities. I want to thank everyone behind the Dubai Home Festival for making this possible. The festival’s activities were incredible - we had a great time shopping for home appliances and other essentials, enjoying the city’s vibrant atmosphere and everything Dubai has to offer. I encourage everyone to not miss out on the city’s exciting shopping experiences, because you too could walk away with something extraordinary.”



Mohamed Feras, Associate Vice President, Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment commented: “We’re thrilled to announce the winner of the Dubai Home Festival DIB VISA Mega Draw today, marking a defining moment as we conclude yet-another successful edition of the annual festival. DHF 2024 has been a resounding success in bringing the ultimate home shopping experience to everyone in the city, including unforgettable opportunities to win extraordinary prizes. We’re thankful to our valued partners VISA and Dubai Islamic Bank for their support in delivering memorable experiences for our shoppers and sharing our vision to accelerate robust growth across Dubai’s thriving retail sector – ultimately solidifying the city’s position as a leading hub for world-class home furnishings and design and aligning withthe Dubai Economic Agenda d33.”



Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “Concluding this year’s Dubai Home Festival, we are delighted to congratulate the DIB Visa Mega Draw winner who walked away with an incredible prize of a brand new one-bedroom apartment. It was an absolute privilege to be part of this initiative which provided a truly life-changing opportunity for our customers. This partnership further cements our commitment to inclusiveness, not just in terms of our banking products and services, but also through all our collaborations and associations. A big thank you to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, as well as our long-term partners VISA and DAMAC Properties, for their support in Dubai Home Festival 2024. We will continue to be part of such initiatives that have a meaningful impact on the lives of our customers and the community at large.”



Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and DIB reflects Visa’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience with unparalleled benefits while supporting the UAE government’s digital commerce agenda. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to deliver a truly rewarding experience for the winner of the Dubai Home Festival DIB Visa Mega Draw. Congratulations to our lucky winner and we look forward to more collaborations with our partners in creating special memories for Visa cardholders.”





