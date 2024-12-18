NIT Srinagar Beats NIT Hamirpur In All-India Final
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The National Institute of technology (NIT) Srinagar J&K delivered an impressive all-round performance to defeat NIT Hamirpur by 23 runs in the finals of All India Inter-NIT Faculty and Staff cricket tournament at NIT Silchar Assam.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss at NIT Silchar Cricket Ground, Silchar, NIT Srinagar posted a competitive total of 138/5. Faisal Irshad made unbeaten 52 runs, striking four boundaries and one six.
However, NIT Hamirpur bowlers did manage to take key wickets at regular intervals. Despite their efforts, NIT Srinagar's total proved challenging.
Chasing 139 to win, NIT Hamirpur struggled to maintain momentum against NIT Srinagar's disciplined bowling attack. Dr Majid Hussain took 2 wickets for 22 runs in his spell, while Mustafa Zargar, Dr Shakeel Waseem, and Dr. Janibul Bashir chipped in with one wicket each. The bowlers effectively restricted NIT Hamirpur to 115/6 in their allotted 15 overs, sealing a convincing 23-run victory.
Faisal Irshad was declared Man of the Match for his vital knock of 52 runs. Aqib Jan emerged as the highest run-scorer for NIT Srinagar in the tournament, while Mustafa Zargar secured the title of the highest wicket-taker for the team. Additionally, Dr Mohsin Shabir was recognized as the most economical bowler of the tournament for NIT Srinagar.
The prestigious event saw 20 NITs from across India participate.
