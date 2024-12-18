Real Kashmir Play Aizawl FC In I-League 2024-25 Today
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC is all set to take on Aizawl FC in their second away game of the 2024-25 I-League season on Wednesday. The game will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, and will kick off at 7:00 PM. Fans can watch the contest on Sony Sports 2 and SSEN App.
Srinagar club's 1-0 loss to a 10-man Namdhari FC will hurt it, especially since it was the Snow Leopards first away match of the season and they failed to prove their credentials while playing outside Kashmir. The Ishfaq Ahmad-coached team will now look to bounce back with three points.
Meanwhile, Aizawl conceded two late penalties to lose 2-0 to Rajasthan United FC in their previous game. They will also aim to record a win on their home ground.
Their recent loss has dropped Real Kashmir to fourth in the I-League standings, with 8 points from 5 games. Aizawl is 10th in the 12-team table, accumulating 5 points in 5 games.
