Real Kashmir Play Aizawl FC In I-League 2024-25 Today

Srinagar club's 1-0 loss to a 10-man Namdhari FC will hurt it, especially since it was the Snow Leopards first away match of the season and they failed to prove their credentials while playing outside Kashmir. The Ishfaq Ahmad-coached team will now look to bounce back with three points.

Meanwhile, Aizawl conceded two late penalties to lose 2-0 to Rajasthan United FC in their previous game. They will also aim to record a win on their home ground.

Their recent loss has dropped Real Kashmir to fourth in the I-League standings, with 8 points from 5 games. Aizawl is 10th in the 12-team table, accumulating 5 points in 5 games.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now