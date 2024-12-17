2025 LG QNED EVO TRANSFORMS WITH CORE OLED TV INNOVATIONS: TRUE WIRELESS, AI AND HYPER-PERSONALIZATION

Based on Company's Dual-Track Strategy,

the 2025 QNED evo Lineup Boasts Unprecedented Technological Advancements

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG USA (LG) unveiled today its renewed 2025 QNED evo lineup, featuring new proprietary wide color gamut technology, a true wireless viewing experience that transmits 4K 144Hz1

images without loss of picture quality or delay, AI-enhanced picture and sound processing, and an ultra-personalized AI-based customer experience via webOS 25.

LG continues to strengthen its competitiveness in the global premium TV market through a dual-track strategy. This strategy emphasizes LG's market-leading, self-emissive OLED lineup and the QNED evo series – a premium LCD TV lineup that incorporates key OLED innovations, such as advanced AI capabilities and wireless convenience.

The 2025 QNED evo lineup boasts an improved color gamut compared to previous models by applying LG's new proprietary wide color gamut technology, Dynamic QNED Color Solution, which replaces quantum dots. This unique technology enables light from the backlight to be expressed in pure colors that are as realistic as they appear to the eye in general life.

With the application of Dynamic QNED Color Solution, the entire 2025 QNED evo lineup is 100 percent certified by global testing and certification organization Intertek for Color Volume, measuring a screen's ability to display the rich colors of original images without distortion.

In 2025, LG will also unveil the QNED evo (QNED9M) featuring its True Wireless 4K technology. This innovation, previously exclusive to the top-tier OLED evo model (M Series) last year, will now be available in the QNED evo lineup. This expansion allows viewers to enjoy high-definition 4K content wirelessly, without compromising on picture quality or experiencing delays, moving beyond the limitations of traditional wired connections.2

a refresh rate of 144Hz. The QNED evo is designed to minimize screen disconnection and deliver natural images even in a wireless setup. Additionally, it has earned AMD FreeSync Premium certification. The TV itself requires only a power cord, allowing for more convenient storage of gaming consoles and set-top boxes.

The company additionally continues to raise the picture and sound quality of its QNED evo lineup by offering more powerful editions of its proprietary AI processors. 2025 LG QNED evo models are equipped with the α8 AI Processor, offering close to 70 percent

improvement in AI performance compared to the previous year. This processor delivers picture and sound at a level worthy of ultra-large TVs.

These AI capabilities include more advanced upscaling, analyzing the filmmaker's intent to adjust picture noise and presenting faces, objects, text and backgrounds more naturally. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro breaks down each scene to fine-tune HDR effects and brightness for each zone. Moreover, AI converts 2-channel sound sources to virtual 9.1.2 channel sound for a richer audio experience. It also distinguishes voices from background sounds and makes them clearer, while audio sounds natural as if it were coming from the center of the TV screen.

a new AI button for easy analysis of viewing preferences and recommendations on what to watch and which apps to use. Personalization is further enhanced by Voice ID, Generative AI Gallery3

and customized TV picture and sound quality modes. A short press on the AI button guides users to relevant keywords and TV features, while a long press enables personalized searches based on a large language model (LLM4). For example, if a user is planning a trip to France, they can ask their remote, "Recommend movies to watch on my trip to Paris." The AI will understand the context and suggest movies set in the French capital, including specific genre recommendations based on the user's viewing preferences.

LG's proprietary smart TV platform, webOS25, elevates the customer experience by offering hyper-personalized service advancements and content through its best-of-all-time AI features and the ongoing webOS Re:New Program, which includes webOS upgrades for five years.

The 2025 QNED lineup will also now range from 40 to 100 inches as LG is expanding its QNED lineup by introducing a 100-inch option in response to customer demand for ultra-large, premium LCD TVs.

"Our renewed 2025 LG QNED evo lineup inherits OLED's differentiated picture quality along with a true wireless viewing experience and ultra-personalized solutions to deliver an outstanding super-large viewing experience that no other LCD TV can offer," said Hyoung-sei Park, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

1 LG 2025 QNED9M series TVs provide support for 4K@144Hz.

Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

3 Only available in Korea and the U.S.

4 Only available in Korea and the U.S.



.