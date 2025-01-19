Baku Metro Operating Hours To Be Rescheduled For 20 January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 20, the working of Baku Metro CJSC will be changed. In connection with the National Day of Mourning, an enhanced working regime will be implemented with special control measures at the "20 January" stations, as well as at the "Icherisheher" and "Elmler Akademiyasi" stations located closest to the Alley of Martyrs.

According to the Baku Metro, since it is a non-working day, the train schedule will be changed, and it will be planned to provide backup trains to the line.

At 12:00 PM, train traffic will be stopped and a long signal will be given from the trains, and a 1-minute silence will be held in memory of the martyrs.

It should be noted that among the innocent victims of the bloody night of January 19-20 35 years ago were Ilgar Garayev, a locksmith at the Narimanov electrical depot, and Aflatun Kazimov, a metro builder.