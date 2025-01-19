Baku Metro Operating Hours To Be Rescheduled For 20 January
Date
1/19/2025 9:06:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 20, the working Regime of Baku Metro CJSC will be
changed. In connection with the National Day of Mourning, an
enhanced working regime will be implemented with special control
measures at the "20 January" stations, as well as at the
"Icherisheher" and "Elmler Akademiyasi" stations located closest to
the Alley of Martyrs.
According to the Baku Metro, since it is a non-working day, the
train schedule will be changed, and it will be planned to provide
backup trains to the line.
At 12:00 PM, train traffic will be stopped and a long signal
will be given from the trains, and a 1-minute silence will be held
in memory of the martyrs.
It should be noted that among the innocent victims of the bloody
night of January 19-20 35 years ago were Ilgar Garayev, a locksmith
at the Narimanov electrical depot, and Aflatun Kazimov, a metro
builder.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109106040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.