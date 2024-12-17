Chiselbury Publishes 'The Defiant Badge' By GK Beatty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of the Defiant Badge

GK Beatty, the author of The Vindicated Man

Book 3 in the Barton Anderson Series of gripping Westerns is now available

- readerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased to announce the publication of The Defiant Badge by author GK Beatty. It is the third in the Barton Anderson series of Westerns that started so explosively last year with The Vindicated Man and which was followed up in Spring this year with The Search for Seth .'The Search for Seth' finished with the murder of Barton's greatest friend and he is committed to hunt down and avenge this crime whatever it takes.This time, he cannot depend upon his skills as 'The Janitor', as the rules have been changed. Going it alone is not an option, as a new partner, unique collaborators, and unfamiliar enemies will be encountered along this challenging trail.The only constants that can be depended on are Smoke, the big gray stallion, and his mighty Henry rifle.It won't be easy, but with Barton Anderson, it never is...Lovers of Yellowstone, Lonesome Dove, Silverado and the books of Louis L'Amour, Zane Grey and JT Edson, will discover that GK Beatty has kept the traditions of the Old West alive, where the force of Good can triumph over Evil.Saddle up as the adventure continues!What readers say about the first two Barton Anderson books:'I have read a lot of westerns, this ranks as one of the top 10.''I liked the entire book from start to finish, once started couldn't put it down.''I was captivated from page one!''I read the book in two days. I couldn't put it down.''The Defiant Badge' is available for purchase in paperback here, from all good bookshops (ISBN: 978-1-916556-95-9) and worldwide from Amazon. It is also available in epub format here and from all major epub platforms, including as a Kindle edition from Amazon. If you would like a review copy please email ....ENDSAbout ChiselburyChiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has nearly 100 titles available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing.About GK BeattyG.K. Beatty was a popular radio personality. Now, he dedicates his talents to writing books that transport the reader to another time, another way, another hope. The same creative mind, that has written thousands of broadcast programs and comedy bits, is focused upon his dream and love for the American West.

