Sayers Renews And Expands SOC 2 Type II Attestation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This independent audit further verifies Sayers internal controls and processes.

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sayers, a leading IT solutions and services provider , announced the successful renewal and expansion of its SOC 2 Type II audit conducted by KirkpatrickPrice . This attestation highlights our dedication to security and our commitment to delivering high-quality services by ensuring robust internal controls and processes are firmly in place.A SOC 2 audit offers independent, third-party confirmation that a service organization's information security practices align with the rigorous standards established by the AICPA. During the audit, Sayers has expanded their Trust Services Criteria (TSC) beyond security to include availability and confidentiality. The SOC 2 attestation from KirkpatrickPrice validates that our internal controls are effectively designed and operating to meet these criteria."At Sayers, maintaining the highest standards in information security is integral to our operations. The expanded SOC 2 Type II audit verification from KirkpatrickPrice strengthens our ability to deliver trusted, customized IT and cybersecurity solutions to our clients.," said Chris Callahan, President & CEO of Sayers.Sayers SOC 3 Report is available here :About Sayers:Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. We pride ourselves on providing customized Cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to solve the challenges that modern business leaders face. Our mission is to foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, and dedication to the success of our clients, our team members, and our technology partners.About KirkpatrickPrice:KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cyber security and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001 and make them worth it. The firm has issued over 10,000 reports to over 1,200 clients worldwide, giving its clients trusted results and the assurance they deserve. Using its Online Audit Manager, the world's first compliance platform, KirkpatrickPrice partners its clients with an expert to guide them through the entire audit process, from audit readiness to final report.

Chris Warfield

Sayers

+1 866-358-5226

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.