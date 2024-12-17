Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report And Recognizes Year-To-Date Energy Star Certified Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company has issued its annual Corporate Responsibility (“CR”) Report, which details Park's environmental, social and governance performance and initiatives during 2023 as well as the Company's corporate responsibility strategy and approach to risk management. In addition, Park is pleased to recognize six of its hotels and resorts for earning STAR certifications for superior energy performance during year-to-date 2024, continuing Park's commitment to enhancing efficiency in the built environment.

“Our corporate responsibility program continues to advance, led by our best-in-class risk management practices, strategic approach to reducing our environmental footprint, unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) and transparent corporate governance practices,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park.“This year's CR Report details our targeted resiliency efforts at some of Park's coastal properties and highlights the transformative work we have completed at the Casa Marina resort in Key West. On the environmental front, in addition to describing our environmental reduction progress against our new 2019 baseline, the CR Report includes information on our efforts to enhance efficiency through retro-commissioning of various systems and equipment as well as our focus on biodiversity preservation. Furthermore, the CR Report spotlights our social impact efforts that support our associates with comprehensive benefits and pay parity across gender and race, and that support the communities in which we engage by partnering with local charitable organizations that align with our DEI mission statement. I am incredibly proud of our corporate responsibility efforts, which are a cornerstone of our Company.”

Park's Year-to-Date 2024 ENERGY STAR Certified Hotels for Superior Energy Performance:



2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

613-room Hilton Denver City Center

505-room DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose

502-room Hyatt Regency Boston

396-room Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center 224-room Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Curio Collection by Hilton

Since Park's formation as a public company in 2017, Park properties have earned ENERGY STAR certifications for superior energy performance a total of 33 times as of the date of this press release. The annual certification is awarded to buildings with efficiency scores of 75 or higher, translating into 75%+ greater efficiency than buildings of comparable size. Due to Park's certification efforts with ENERGY STAR, Park has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in both 2023 and 2024.

Park's 2024 CR Report is the Company's seventh annual corporate responsibility report. The CR Report aligns with globally utilized frameworks including the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) and Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”). The limited assurance verification statement for some of Park's 2023 environmental data is included as an appendix to the CR Report.

Additionally, Park participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. Park ranked in the top 30% of all publicly listed GRESB participant companies in the Americas and registered a one-point increase over 2023. Since 2020, Park's GRESB Real Estate Assessment score has increased nine points overall. Furthermore, Park continued to achieve a GRESB Public Disclosure score of“A” in 2024.

The CR Report, along with Park's latest corporate responsibility policies and GRESB scoring results, are available for download on the Responsibility tab of Park's website: .

