Argentina Trims Justice Ministry: 2,400 Jobs Cut In Efficiency Push

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's is taking a hard look at its payroll. The Justice just let go of 2,400 workers. These weren't your average employees.



They were hired through questionable means over many years. The government claims these hires sidestepped normal job rules. Manuel Adorni, the government's voice, shared this news at a press meeting.



He pointed out that these workers had ties to ACARA, a car dealers' group. This raised questions about why they were in the Justice Ministry at all. The cuts didn't stop there. The government axed training bonuses for Justice Ministry staff.



These bonuses had become a sneaky way to boost salaries. By cutting this, they'll save 15.6 billion pesos each year. That's a hefty sum in today's economy. Adorni didn't mince words. He said these bonuses had lost their purpose.



They were just extra pay with no real training happening. The message was clear: if it doesn't serve a real purpose, it's gone. In a related move, the Transport Secretary shook things up too.







They ended the UTA transit union's monopoly on driver training. This exclusive deal had been filling the union's coffers since 2019. Now, other groups can offer driver training too, as long as they follow new rules.

President Milei's Economic Reforms

These changes are part of President Javier Milei 's bigger plan. He's trying to fix Argentina's money troubles. The country has been battling high inflation for years. Milei's approach? Cut spending and trim the fat from government budgets.



Milei's been in office for a year now. His policies are showing some good signs for the economy. But not everyone's happy. There have been protests over cuts to social programs and subsidies.



The government says these tough choices are needed for long-term stability. But for the workers losing their jobs and benefits, it's a hard pill to swallow.



As Argentina pushes forward with these reforms, the country watches closely. The big question remains: Can these cuts lead to a stronger economy without causing too much pain?



This story matters because it shows real action in tackling government bloat. It's not just talk – jobs are being cut, monopolies broken. For a country trying to turn its economy around, these are bold steps. Whether they'll work is the million-peso question.

