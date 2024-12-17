Azerbaijan Donates Rare Exhibits Of Tar, Kamancha And Qaval To Belgian Museum Of Musical Instruments

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Mission to the European Union, has donated unique exhibits of tar kamancha and gaval to the Museum of Musical Instruments under the auspices of the Royal Museums of Art and History of Belgium.

Azernews reports, citing the post by Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO on X.

In the post, it was noted that this was another step towards strengthening cultural ties and promoting Azerbaijani heritage worldwide.