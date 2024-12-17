Azerbaijan Donates Rare Exhibits Of Tar, Kamancha And Qaval To Belgian Museum Of Musical Instruments
Date
12/17/2024 3:15:58 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, with the
support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium and
the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Mission to the European Union, has
donated unique exhibits of tar kamancha and gaval to the Museum of
Musical Instruments under the auspices of the Royal Museums of Art
and History of Belgium.
Azernews reports, citing the post by
Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO on X.
In the post, it was noted that this was another step towards
strengthening cultural ties and promoting Azerbaijani heritage
worldwide.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109004189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.