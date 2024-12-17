عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Donates Rare Exhibits Of Tar, Kamancha And Qaval To Belgian Museum Of Musical Instruments

Azerbaijan Donates Rare Exhibits Of Tar, Kamancha And Qaval To Belgian Museum Of Musical Instruments


12/17/2024 3:15:58 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Mission to the European Union, has donated unique exhibits of tar kamancha and gaval to the Museum of Musical Instruments under the auspices of the Royal Museums of Art and History of Belgium.

Azernews reports, citing the post by Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO on X.

In the post, it was noted that this was another step towards strengthening cultural ties and promoting Azerbaijani heritage worldwide.

MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109004189


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search