Bitcoin Miners - Stocks Riding The Bitcoin Wave

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas, including and reports on trading for stocks as USD hits all time highs and traded over $107,000 USD.

Stocks in the sector are riding high as investors look for the best and most profitable miners as expectations are that will run even higher once the administration is in place in 2025.

Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT ) ( TSX: HUT), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners closed at $29.06, up $1.73, gaining 6.33% on the NASDAQ and was continuing gains in after-hours trading.

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one newly announced site in the Texas Panhandle.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) closed yesterday at $24.56, up $1.83, gaining 8.05%, and looks higher for traders. MARA, a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, announced the closing on December 4, 2024 of its offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031. The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $850 million. MARA also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes were first issued. The notes were sold in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT ) closed at $14.03, gaining $1.04, up 8.01% on volume of over 54 Million shares. Riot recently announced that it completed its previously announced offering of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes"). The aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes sold in the offering was $594.4 million, which included $69.4 million aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes relating to the partial exercise of the initial purchasers' option. The 2030 Notes were sold in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended

