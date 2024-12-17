USD/ZAR Analysis Today -17/12: Early Jump Sets Tone (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In early morning trading the USD/ZAR has jumped to within sight of important near-term resistance levels, this as institutions are bracing for tomorrow's U.S Fed interest rate policy rhetoric.



The USD/ZAR may have surprised some speculators early this morning when it jumped from the around the 17.82000 vicinity towards the 17.97250 ratio which it occupies now.

Traders looking for a reason for the quick climb higher should be wary of false narratives trying to explain the sudden bullish action. Except to say financial institutions certainly know the U.S Federal Reserve will release their Federal Funds Rate decision tomorrow and they may not like what hear.

Nervous traders may look at the USD/ZAR and think the South African suffered a bout of nervousness due to domestic issues this morning, but many major currencies paired against the USD in Forex have lost value this morning. A check of international news doesn't support any rational for the sudden reenergizing of strength in the USD, except, once again, as a precaution before tomorrow's Fed rhetoric/ZAR Still Within Healthy Range as Tomorrow Awaits

The broad financial markets continue to be fragile regarding President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, but in actuality large investors have become much more calm. The USD/ZAR was able to provide speculators with solid momentum lower from early December until the 12th of December, when the currency pair touched a low around 17.61800 area. However, the past handful of days have seen a move higher, as a reaction to the thought the USD/ZAR had been oversold.

The U.S Fed will cut the Federal Funds Rate by 0.25 tomorrow. This action however has already been factored into the USD/ZAR. What financial institutions are anxious about is Fed policy rhetoric and the outlook provided regarding the potential of future interest rate hikes. The official borrowing rate provided by the U.S central bank remains elevated, but for the Fed to be able to promise another interest rate cut inflation and GDP will have to show it is incrementally lowering. There is a potential the Fed will sound cautious tomorrow and say it will take a wait and see approach for next month's decision/ZAR Near Term Nervousness and Reactions



If the USD/ZAR remains below the 18.00000 after the U.S Fed decision tomorrow, this may be a signal financial institutions still maintain a bearish perspective and think the USD/ZAR can move lower. However, this morning's run higher which was fast is evidence that short-term considerations need to use strict risk taking tactics, because trading conditions will remain rather skittish over the next 40 hours.

The USD/ZAR remains below the 18.00000 for the moment and this is an important focal point for financial institutins most likely. Traders need to understand that before and immediately after the Fed interest rate rhetoric tomorrow there will be a lot of volatility and velocity in the USD/ZAR. The 18.00000 is a key for the next day.USD/ZAR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 18.01300

Current Support: 17.96700

High Target: 18.07400

Low Target: 17.89600

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

