Jordan-Rwanda Education Mou Set To Boost Academic, Scientific Cooperation

12/17/2024 2:13:38 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah and Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa on Tuesday discussed ways to activate a previously signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Ministry of Higher Education and Rwandan Ministry of Education.

The MoU focuses on establishing a framework for academic cooperation and exchanging expertise and best practices to enhance the two countries' higher education sector, which would improve efficiency and outcomes of their education systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the "strong" bilateral ties, reiterating their commitment to boosting collaboration in scientific research field.

The officials also underlined the importance of continued cooperation of the two nations' educational institutions, which would promote mutual interests and open new prospects for scientific and cultural partnerships.

MENAFN17122024000028011005ID1109003685


Jordan Times

