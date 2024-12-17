Moi Announces Qatar National Day Official Working Hours For Various Service Departments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In preparation for the upcoming National Day celebrations, the of Interior (MoI) has released the official working hours for security and service oriented departments under its purview.

For the Licensing Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, the working hours will be from 8am to 10pm for the following sections:



The Vehicle Registration Section at the main Traffic Directorate building.

The Traffic Violations Section at the main Traffic Directorate building.

The Technical Inspection Section (Mazrouah / Mesaimeer). The License Plate Manufacturing Workshop in the Ain Khaled area.

As for the service-oriented Departments, working hours will be from 8am to 12pm for the following sections:



Passports

Traffic

Nationality and Travel Documents Criminal Evidence and Information (Fingerprint)

Additionally, the Ministry has stated that its security departments will be available 24 hours a day to ensure the safety and security of the public during this national celebration.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) emphasized its commitment to providing uninterrupted services to the citizens and residents of Qatar, and expressed its pleasure in serving the community during the National Day festivities.