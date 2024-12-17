Smif-N-Wessun To Release Highly Anticipated Album Infinity, Feb. 21St. 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating 30 Years Since Their Groundbreaking Debut, Dah Shinin'

- 9th Wonder BROOKLYN , NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brooklyn, NY-Iconic duo, Smif-N-Wessun is preparing to release their latest album Infinity, February 21st., 2025. The album's release will coincide with the 30th. anniversary of their debut, Dah Shinin'. Always standing on business the Brooklyn duo has constantly remained true to their roots. Never faltering or curving to conformity, Infinity is a testament to their staying power and a gift to their loyal fans. The album will be released on Bucktown USA Entertainment/ Duck Down Music. The first single,“Infinity” will be released January 10th. followed by“Elephant In The Room” both produced by Khrysis, February 7th. A third single,“Medina” featuring Pharoahe Monch produced by SND*TRK, will be released simultaneously on February 21st., 2025.Fresh from the triumphant return of a successful domestic and international tour, Smif-N-Wessun's new album is a cumulative reflection of their life experiences. Executive Produced by college professor and world renowned producer, 9th Wonder and the Soul Council , 9th explains the thought process behind the album.“I wanted to make sure that it didn't sound dated. It sounds like them (Smif-N-Wessun) but it's also new. They are our generation's version of Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, Donald Byrd.”Illustrious MCs featured on the album include, Buckshot, Pharoahe Monch, Conway the Machine, legendary artists Sean Price and Prodigy, multi-platinum RnB legend, Ralph Tresvant along with rising stars, Sweta and Jalisa. Scheduled for a release date of January 10th. 2025, Infinity cements Smif-N-Wessun's status as creators of nothing but classics. This is their eighth album and the second collaboration with 9th Wonder and the Soul Council. Showcasing buttery beats from Council members, 9th Wonder himself, Khrysis, SND*TRK, Kash, Mu'aath and Nottz the album delivers a sonic smash that will satisfy everyone from the rap purist to new school connoisseurs.This eighth studio album and second collaboration with 9th Wonder and the Soul Council has cemented Smif-N-Wessun's place in Hip-Hop history as stalwart artists and champions of Hip-Hop culture. Available in multiple formats; cassette, CD, digital and double vinyl, Infinity is a musical masterpiece!About Smif-N-Wessun:Hailing from Bucktown, a borderless place where otherwise warring Brooklyn neighborhoods find peace, Smif-N-Wessun, aka Tek and General Steele, are recognized and respected worldwide for their lyrical control.Their presence commands with simple Timberlands, and since their debut on Black Moon's Enta Da Stage, and an appearance soon after on Mary J. Blige's“I Love You” remix, Smif-N-Wessun never once strayed. They've never gone pop.“I think we keep each other grounded in that respect,” says Steele,“and yeah we stay on the block, our community, our neighborhood, our families. We go back home after the tour, we spread the love, we share merch with cats that probably never leave the block ... That's where our true riches come from.”Infinity is more than an album-it's a celebration of resilience, artistry, and the enduring legacy of Smif-N-Wessun.For more information, press inquiries, or interviews, please contact:Zenobia Simmons...

