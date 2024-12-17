Inriver Recognized As A Leader In The 2024-2025 IDC Marketscape For PIM Applications For Commerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized for the breadth of their offering as B2B/DTC specialists with particular strengths in AI

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inriver , a leading provider of product information management (PIM) solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49786923, December 2024). This recognition follows inriver's April 2024 innovations to its PIM solution and underscores the company's robust presence, innovative capabilities, and strategic vision.

The IDC MarketScape noted that“inriver is a well-known B2B specialist that provides robust features for complex product data management and strong DTC capabilities. This dual focus enables businesses to effectively manage B2B relationships and engage consumers directly.”

“Our team is honored to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management (PIM) Applications for Digital Commerce,” said inriver CEO Rohit Goyal.“This recognition underscores our team's commitment to developing innovative solutions that empower our customers to create compelling product and commerce experiences through our flexible data model. Our ongoing innovation with connectivity and AI, along with the strength of our customer and partner community support both B2B and DTC businesses as highlighted in the report. We believe this recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects our team's dedication to putting our customers first and helping them grow their businesses while also adapting to shifting market demands and customer insights.”

“We believe this report highlights inriver's ongoing leadership in building solutions that ensure composability throughout the ecosystem, supporting customers with a rich API and commerce integrations,” said inriver Chief Product Officer Stephen Kaufman.“Our AI-driven innovations, such as Inspire for content creation and onboarding, are further examples of how we're building the next generation of Product Information Management systems and enhancing our users' experience.”

“Earning a leader position in the IDC MarketScape underscores inriver's ability to support the unique needs of B2B organizations while also enabling direct-to-consumer growth,” says Heather Hershey, Research Director of Worldwide Digital Commerce Strategy at IDC.“inriver's holistic approach empowers these organizations to succeed in a competitive marketplace.”

Supporting both B2B and DTC strategies, inriver caters to diverse use cases and is trusted by enterprises of all sizes. From midmarket to large enterprises managing complex product catalogs, inriver supports all stages of a customer's growth. inriver's innovative PIM platform has garnered compelling testimonials from industry leaders across various sectors, highlighting its transformative impact:



Isabel Marschall Thostrup, E-commerce Specialist, Pandora:“A PIM system that met our immediate needs and allowed for ongoing development was crucial. We wanted a system that addressed the needs of local merchandisers, the global team, and myself. We found that with inriver.”

John Fister, Senior Digital Product Manager, New Balance:“In a world where digital experiences are increasingly interactive and immersive, we must continuously evolve how we handle and integrate our data and assets. The inriver PIM is central to this evolution.” Samantha Schwartz, Vice President of E-commerce, Jensen Precast:“inriver was quick to capitalize on emerging technology to help us overcome a significant challenge. inriver Inspire now automates many repetitive tasks, letting us allocate our in-house resources more effectively.”



About inriver :

inriver is the composable platform that powers your entire product journey, combining the agility of the inriver PIM with advanced syndication, monitoring, digital shelf performance, and integration capabilities. inriver provides seamless flexibility to meet growing consumer, regulatory, and market demands. Supporting both B2B and B2C enterprises throughout the entire product cycle, the inriver platform empowers businesses to deliver compelling product experiences while ensuring data accuracy and consistency from origin to sale and every stage in between.

inriver helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint for 1,600+ global brands. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and with offices all over the world, inriver has a team of over 350 people ready to strengthen your product journey. For more information, visit inriver.com .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

