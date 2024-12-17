Western States Lodging And Management Spreads Holiday Kindness With "Be Loving" Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Western States Lodging and Management (WSLM) is bringing its core value of“Be Loving” to life with a campaign designed to ripple kindness across the communities it serves. From December 1 to January 31, WSLM-managed properties across its hospitality and senior living sectors will foster acts of compassion along with a Be Loving hotline for anyone in need of words of inspiration this season.

“Our 'Be Loving' campaign personifies our mission of 'Serving You Like Family,' our hallmark Personal Touch Culture, and our corporate value of 'Be Loving,'” said Jennifer Knecht, Chief Revenue Officer of WSLM.“We believe every person has inherent worth and encourage our associates to create loving and meaningful connections with each other, residents, guests and even the greater community. Acts of love have a powerful ripple effect, and we believe that one act of kindness can change the world.”

Personal Touch for Families in Need

In WSLM's hospitality properties, including over 40 offerings operating under Marriott, Hilton, IHG and independent brands, the campaign will support families in need through Personal Touch Stays, offering complimentary weekend“staycations” to foster families, disaster survivors, and veterans in need. Through partnerships with local foster groups, the Red Cross, and VA organizations, these stays provide a relaxing retreat, a small gesture to ease the weight of challenging circumstances and offer families quality time together.

Intergenerational Bonds Through Reverse Adoption

WSLM's Legacy Retirement Communities will foster intergenerational connections by“adopting” foster children and at-risk youth. The Reverse Adoption initiative will encourage independent living, assisted living and memory care residents to share bonds with children to bond through shared experiences, offering a sense of love, belonging, and warmth.

Be Loving Hotline – 855-303-LOVE (5683)

Throughout the campaign, WSLM will host the Be Loving Hotline at 855-303-LOVE, a dedicated line featuring recordings of kindness, hope, and encouragement from associates and residents. The hotline is open to anyone in need of a comforting message or a moment of positivity.

As a relationship-first organization, WSLM has grown from two flagship properties to over 5,000 associates across 13 states. Each member of the WSLM family is committed to creating loving and meaningful connections every day, embodying a culture of kindness and care.

About Western States Lodging and Management

Based in South Jordan, Utah, WSLM is a relationship-first organization managing over 90 properties across 13 states. Its hospitality and senior living brands include Legacy Retirement Communities, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and independent offerings, all provide Personal Touch Culture experiences through a mission of Serving You Like Family. Learn more at WSLM.biz .

