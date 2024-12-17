Biggest Moving Stocks: AVGO, APP, SMCI, CVS, And PSX

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Broadcom (AVGO) added 11.21% on Monday, adding to a weekly return of 41.1%. After the exceptional rally, Analysts at Bernstein included AVGO stock and Nvidia (NVDA) among its top in the chip sector for 2025.

Analysts called Broadcom as having its own Nvidia moment. Demand for integrated circuits and networking for AI applications is starting to accelerate.

AppLovin (APP), which peaked at $417.64, gained 6.01%. Loop Capital called the pullback in the low $320s a buying opportunity. APP stock closed at $343.96l.

The 100 removed Super Micro (SMCI) and Moderna (MRNA). It replaced them with Palantir (PLTR) and MicroStrategy (MSTR). The index also removed Illumina (ILMN).

PLTR and MSTR are frighteningly expensive stocks. Their late inclusion may signal the tech sector is at the market top. No one knows if and when markets are at their peak, however.

CVS (CVS) continued on a multi-year low yesterday, closing at $46.60. The stock has an A+ on value as sellers panic. Fears that the government will remove the middleman in drug sales sent CVS and UnitedHealth (UNH) lower.

Energy firm Phillips 66 (PSX) lost 5.24%. It announced the sale of its 25% stake in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. This is a prime asset. The firm exceeded its $3 billion asset divestiture target.

