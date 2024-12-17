North Korean Troops Establishing Observation Posts To Counter Ukrainian Drones Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean are setting up additional observation posts in response to fears of Ukrainian strike drones.

The press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Russia continued deploying North Korean troops in combat operations within the Kursk region on December 16, 2024.

"Following significant losses, DPRK units have begun establishing additional observation posts to detect drones used by Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces. Prior to assaults, North Korean troops gather in groups of 20-30 soldiers near the front lines, moving to the concentration areas in small groups of up to six servicemen," the post said.

Ukrainian military intelligence said that Moscow's reliance on North Korean personnel to form assault groups in the Kursk region suggests an effort to maintain the momentum of offensive operations despite setbacks.

The intelligence also noted that North Korean troops use red tape as an identification method at the front.

