Crown’S Element 82 Secures Two New Lead Pipe Inspection Projects In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company”) , a leading provider of innovative infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today announced that its Element 82 division has secured two new lead pipe inspection projects in New York. With completed and active projects in the state of New York, Element 82 is expanding its lead inspection footprint into the city of Little Falls and town of Warwick.

“Securing these new projects reflects our unwavering commitment to tackling lead pipe inspection,” said David Kinsella, President, Element 82 & PE Pipelines.“We will deploy cutting-edge detection technology, Electro Scan's Swordfish device, to perform non-destructive and non-invasive identification of lead. We are proud to continue partnering with the state of New York to identify and address critical water infrastructure challenges, ensuring safer drinking water for its residents.”

Crown's Element 82 continues to serve as a leading provider of lead identification services for local municipalities. With over 9.2 million lead pipes still estimated to be in use across the U.S., the opportunity to support the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) remains significant.

“Element 82's operations are scaling rapidly, with 12 crews on the road and approximately 2,500 homes tested in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone. This momentum positions Element 82 for continued growth in 2025, as demand for reliable lead identification solutions continues to rise,” concluded Mr. Kinsella.

